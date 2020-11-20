State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for the 2020 Apprenticeship recruitment from today, November 20. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8500 positions in various states and the application process can be done on the official website, sbi.co.in/careers

The application process will be accepted until December 10, 2020, and the online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in January 2021. The exact exam date will be revealed after the application process is completed.

All interested candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories and must have completed their graduation degree along with knowledge of the local language.

The apprentices will undergo a training of three years and should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during 3 years apprenticeship engagement in the Bank. The apprentices will receive a stipend of Rs. 15,000, Rs. 16,500 and Rs. 19,000 in the first, second and third year, respectively.

The online test will be of 100 marks and 100 questions testing candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. There will also be a test on local language as part of the selection process.

Here is the direct link to access the SBI Apprentice 2020 recruitment notification.

Here is the direct link to start processing the SBI Apprentice 2020 application.

Candidates must go through the official notification for more details on qualification, eligibility, list of local language, state-wise vacancy breakdown, selection process, application process among others before proceeding with the application.