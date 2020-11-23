Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now released the admit card for the Southern and Western regions for the 2020 Delhi Police Constable (Executive) recruitment written exam. The admit card can be downloaded from the respective SSC regional websites.

The admit card for the Eastern, Northwestern, Central Region and Madhya Pradesh regions were released last week. The link to regional websites can be accessed on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5,846 vacancies of which 1944 vacancies of Constable are for females and the remaining are for males. The computer-based examination for the recruitment will be conducted from November 27 to December 14.

Candidates can access the admit card for the SSC Delhi Police Constable exam on the regional website, links for which are below:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region



North Western Region

Northern Region

A few regions have activated the link for candidates to check their application status for the recruitment drive. The information on the application status can also be accessed by clicking on the regional website link.

How to download SSC Delhi Police Constable exam admit card: