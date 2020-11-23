Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has announced the first allotment result for the special round of counselling for engineering admission. The allotment result is available on CSAB official website, csab.nic.in.

The result was initially expected to be released on November 20 but was delayed due to an extension of registration and choice filling deadline.

To check the seat allotment result, the candidate needs to enter the JEE (Main) 2020 Application Number, password and a security pin.

Moreover, CSAB has also activated a link on the website to take a printout of locked choices. As per instructions, candidates must take a printout of the final locked choices for submission during reporting.

Here is the direct link to check CSAB Seat Allotment Result - Special Round I.

Here is the direct link to CSAB Special Round - Printing of Locked Choices.

The admission process based on the first allotment was supposed to complete before November 23; however, it is expected that the deadline to complete the process will be extended. A total number of 7,445 seats remain vacant after six rounds of JoSAA allotment this year for which CSAB is conducting a special round.

The special round will be conducted only for NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA rounds. This will be open to all the candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main exam and have accepted and paid the Partial Admission Fee against the JoSAA-2020 allotted seat or whose admissions was withdrawn or cancelled can participate and need to pay a registration fee of Rs. 2000.