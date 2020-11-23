West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the 2019 Clerkship Part II examination on December 6. In a notification released on the official website, the commission said that the exam will be conducted from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon.

The admit card for the exam will be issued on November 25 on the official website, wbpsc.gov.in. All the candidates who have cleared the Part I examination for the 2019 Clerk recruitment can download the admit card from November 25.

Here is the direct link to access the WBPSC Clerk Part II exam notification.

The clerkship recruitment Part I exam was conducted in the month of May 2019 and the result was declared on July 24, 2019. A total number of 66,492 candidates were declared as successful in the Part I exam and are now eligible to appear for the next round of the recruitment.

The part II or the written exam will consist of two groups. Group A will test candidates on English language and Group B on Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali and each group will be of 50 marks and the exam will be of 1-hour duration.

The notification for the recruitment was released in February 2019 but the number of vacancies was not mentioned on the notification. The vacancy details will be revealed in the due course on the official website.