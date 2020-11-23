Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 examination will not be postponed and will be held as scheduled on November 29, Harshal Lowalekar, convenor of CAT 2020 exam, has confirmed, according to an NDTV report. Many candidates who have registered to appear in the CAT 2020 exam have been requesting the authorities to defer the test in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Common Admission Test is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM which has 20 campuses across India. The test is conducted for admission to the flagship management programme run by various IIMs. The test will be conducted in 156 cities across the country.

The two-hour CAT exam consists of three sections — Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA). As per CAT 2020 exam pattern, some questions from the three sections will be of multiple choice question (MCQ) type with options to select, while some will be non-MCQ type.

Earlier, Lowalekar had advised the candidates to focus on the preparation of the CAT exam and has also clarified that IIM Indore will not disclose how many questions will be asked in the test, according to the report.

The CAT result is expected to be declared in the second week of January after which the counselling process for admission will begin. The admission will depend on the eligibility criteria set by each institute. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance, work experience and other criteria for admission purposes.

The admit card for the exam is available on the website – iimcat.ac.in and can be accessed directly from here. Candidates can also go for a mock test which contains selected questions from previous years’ CAT papers with an aim to familiarize the candidates with different types of questions generally asked in CAT (MCQs/ Non-MCQs) and the exam console.

Here is the link to the CAT 2020 Mock Test.