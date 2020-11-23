The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and a schedule will be announced “very soon”, NDTV reported board secretary Anurag Tripathi saying on Friday.

Students have sought clarity on when CBSE plans to hold the board exam next year and many have called for the postponement of the exams, citing academic loss and safety concerns amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments,” Tripathi said during a webinar organised by ASSOCHAM, according to the report.

In 2019, CBSE announced the schedule in January and conducted board exams from February-March. The official, however, did not comment upon whether the exams will be conducted in the same format and will be held in February-March as per schedule or will be postponed.

“During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal,” Tripathi said.

Any intimation regarding the board exams will be shared on CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in and students are advised to keep track of updates there.