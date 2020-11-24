Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the CAPF 2020 examination on November 23. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination-2020 can download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

In a notification released along with the release of the admit card, the Commission said that the CAPF 2020 exam will be conducted on December 20. Candidates should check the admit card carefully for the exam schedule and venue along with all the COVID-19 precautions one must take.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC CAPF 2020 exam admit card.

The written exam will be of two papers; paper I from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm for 250 marks and will be objective multiple choice questions on General Ability and Intelligence. Paper II will be of 200 marks from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm testing candidates on General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.

The examination this year is being conducted for a total number of 209 vacancies which is drastically fewer than 2019. A total number of 78 vacancies is for BSF, 13 for CRPF, 69 for CISF, 27 for ITBP, and 22 for SSB.

How to download the UPSC CAPF 2020 admit card: