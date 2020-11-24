The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the dates of the CA Intermediate and IPC Examination in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to Cyclone Nivar and consequent disruption of normal life in some cities.

“The rescheduled Intermediate and IPC Examination shall be held on December 9, 2020, and the Final (Old and New) examination shall be held on December 11, 2020,” ICAI announced on Tuesday.

The Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence) Examination (Group I), Paper – 2, Business Laws, Ethics and Communication and Intermediate Examination (Group I), Paper – 2, Corporate and Other Laws and Final (Old) Examination (Group I), Paper – 3 and Final (New) Examination (Group I) Paper – 3, Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25 in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruvallur and Villupuram and Puducherry (U.T) has been rescheduled.

ICAI admit cards that have already been issued to the registered candidates would remain valid for the rescheduled date.

However, it has been clarified by the exam authorities that the schedule of examinations released earlier of all other cities would remain unchanged.

Important Announcement for Examinees in some cities of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry with regards to ICAI November 2020 Examinations in view of the Nivar Cyclone.

Severe cyclonic storm Nivar is likely to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday, ANI reported, citing the India Meteorological Department. The weather department issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu and directed the authorities to prepare for very heavy rain in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, The Hindu reported. Parts of Cuddalore, Perambalur, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai are also likely to receive heavy rain. Parts of Chennai were hit by rain on Tuesday.

ICAI CA November 2020

ICAI conducts the CA examination twice a year, once in May and then in November. The May 2020 examination had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been merged with the November 2020 examination with a carryover of all the benefits available to the students.

The ICAI CA exams were scheduled to be held from November 1 to 18 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic across the country. According to the new schedule, the CA 2020 exams are now being held from November 21 to December 14.