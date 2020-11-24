Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has postponed the first allotment result for the NEET-UG 2020 for November 25. The 1st allotment was scheduled to be released today at 8.00 pm but will now be released tomorrow at 12.00 noon and the reporting time for students has been extended until November 30 (4.00 pm).

The mock seat allotment result along with the list of eligible candidates to participate in the state’s NEET UG counselling was released in the morning of November 23. The 1st allotment result, once declared, will be available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Here are the direct links for list of eligible candidates and mock seat allotment result:

MOCK Allotment Result for Medical/Dental

Provisional Verified Final list of Non Karnataka Eligible candidates

Provisional Verified Final list of Eligible candidates

The deadlines for payment of admission fees and uploading of documents and submission of original documents in person at the KEA, Bengaluru, is also expected to issued along with the first allotment result.

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses and other medical undergraduate degree offered in the state of Karnataka. The round 2 counselling schedule will be released in the near future on the official website.

The counselling is done based on the NEET UG 2020 exam which was conducted on September 23 and the result for which was released on October 17. Students and candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the NEET UG Counselling.