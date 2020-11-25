The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Wednesday will release the admit cards for the Clerkship Part II examination which is slated to be held on December 6. Besides this, the commission will also release the admit cards for the personality test for the 2018 Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food & Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal. The candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

In a notification released earlier this week, the commission said that the Clerkship Part II examination will be conducted from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon on December 6. All the candidates who have cleared the Part I examination for the 2019 Clerk recruitment can download the admit card.

The clerkship recruitment Part I exam was conducted in the month of May 2019 and the result was declared on July 24, 2019. A total number of 66,492 candidates were declared as successful in the Part I exam and are now eligible to appear for the next round of the recruitment.

The part II or the written exam will consist of two groups. Group A will test candidates on English language and Group B on Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali and each group will be of 50 marks and the exam will be of 1-hour duration.

On the other hand, the WBPSC on Wednesday announced that the personality test round schedule for the 2018 Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service will be conducted from December 1 to December 24, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the WBPSC SI Personality Test schedule.

All the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can check the schedule for the exact date and time when their personality test is scheduled. Individual candidate schedule details are available on the official website, wbpsc.gov.in