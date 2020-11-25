Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is set to announce the result of MAH LLB 3 year CET 2020 today, November 25. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result from the official website, Mahacet.org, by logging in using credentials as specified by the authorities.

MHT CET law 2020, for admission to the three year LLB programme, was held on November 2 and November 3, after being postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. MAH CET law for the five-year LLB programme was held on October 11. Result date for the MHT 5 year LLB CET has not been mentioned on the official website.

MHT CET result for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups will be announced by November 28, the authorities said previously.

Check MHT CET Law result 2020 here

Steps to download MAH LLB 3 year CET 2020 result:

Visit the official website, mahacet.org From the ‘Under Graduate Courses’ section, select 3 years LLB. A new page will open. Find and click on the result link. Enter your login credentials. Submit and download the result.

MAH LLB CET is held every year for admission to the three year LLB programme at government/government-aided colleges, university departments, university-managed institutes and unaided colleges in Maharashtra.