The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 at 2.00 pm on Thursday. The results were released online on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates will require their login credentials to check their results.

Candidates can also check their subject-wise break-up of marks on the institute’s website. The ICSI CSEET 2020 exam was conducted on November 21 and November 22.

Here is the direct link to access the ICSE CSEET 2020 result.

According to a notification released yesterday, the result is made available in the form of marks statement on the official website said. “No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates”.

ICSI CSEET 2020 November exams were held as a remote proctored test due to the coronavirus pandemic on November 21 and 22. Candidates will require to attain at least 40 per cent marks in each of the four papers separately and at least 50 per cent in aggregate to pass the CSEET. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.