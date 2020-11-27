Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is scheduled to release the 2020 Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination admit card on Friday. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam on December 6 can download the admit card from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be held on November 29 and December 6. The admit card for the November 29 exam was released last week. All candidates must go through the admit card carefully for exam venue and Covid-19 instructions.

Here is the direct link to access the RSMSSB admit card download page.

The Junior Engineer recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 1,219 vacancies, application process for which was conducted from June 24 to July 8, 2020. The full details and schedule of the exam can be accessed on this direct link.

How to download RSMSSB JE admit card: