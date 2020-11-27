Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020 Main examination result on November 26. All the candidates can check the result of the Main exam on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the Interview and Personality Test round. Document verification process will also be done during the interview round. DAF for the interview round will be available from December 14 to December 24.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC 2020 Geo-Scientist Main exam result.

The Geo-Scientists examination is conducted to fill 99 vacancies of which 79 are for Geologist, Group A, 5 are for Geophysicist, Group A, and 15 for Chemist, Group. The recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies at Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines. Apart from that, there are vacancies for 3 Junior Hydrologists (Scientist B) for Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.