The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on Saturday declared the MAH-MPED-CET 2020 and MAH-BPED-CET 2020 results on its official website mahacet.org.

While the MAH-MPED-CET 2020 exam was held on October 29, MAH-BPED-CET 2020 exam was conducted on November 4.

Here are the direct links to the results of the exams:

Results for MAH-MPED-CET 2020

Results for MAH-BPED-CET 2020

On Friday, the state cell had declared the MAH-LLB (5 Years) CET 2020 results on its official website. Besides this, the state cell also declared the MAH-BA/B.Sc.-B.Ed.(Integrated) CET 2020, MAH-M.Ed.-CET 2020, MAH-MCA CET 2020, MAH_-MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed. Three year integrated course CET-2020 results on the same website.

Meanwhile, the MHT-CET 2020 entrance examination results for Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, and B.Ed. will be declared by the Maharashtra CET cell by December 5, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the minister announced that the centralised admission process for all the courses will begin in the first week of December.