Lucknow University is likely to declare the 2nd allotment result for the UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Counselling today, November 29. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the second round of the counselling can check the allotment result after logging in on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

The second round is for candidates who were leftover in the first round and for those who have secured ranks from 50001 to 140000. The third round registration process will also begin from today which is for leftover candidates in the first two rounds and for candidates with ranks 140001 to 240000.

Here is the direct link to the page on which the allotment result will be declared. One needs to be log-in to access the allotment result.

The reporting based on the 2nd allotment round, according to the original, must be done on or before December 2. However, the reporting for the first round has been extended November 27 until December 5. Thus, an extension would is likely to be provided for candidates who are allotted seats in the second round.

How to check UP B.Ed JEE 2020 allotment results:

Visit the Lucknow University website. Click on the UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 link on the left panel. Click on the login button and enter the log-in details and submit. The allotment result, once declared, will be available for candidates to check.

The counselling is being conducted for B.Ed. Education offered in various institutions and colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. There are more than 2000 institutions in the state offered such courses, details of which are available on this link.

The UP B.Ed JEE result was declared on September 5 and now the counselling process is about to begin from today. University of Lucknow had conducted the B.Ed. Entrance exam on August 9. A total number of 4.31 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam and the exam was conducted in 73 districts spread across the state.