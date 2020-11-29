Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the hall ticket for the 2020 Constable recruitment written exam. All candidates who have applied to appear for the recruitment drive should download the hall ticket from the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

The admit card will be have all the details regarding the date, time, and venue of the exam. The candidates should also pay attention to the COVID-19 instructions that the candidates should follow before and during the exam.

Here is the direct link to download the TNUSRB Constable exam hall ticket.

TNUSRB had released the recruitment notification for Constable position on September 17 for 10,908 positions and the application process was conducted from September 26 to October 26. The breakdown of vacancies are as follows:

Name of the Position Number of Vacancies Police Constable (Armed Forces) 3,784 Police Constable (Special Force) 6,574 Fireman 458 Jail Warden 119

The selection process will involve three stages with the first round being a written exam followed by a physical measurement test/physical efficiency test round and viva-vice before the final selection. The preliminary exam will be conducted in the month of December 2020.

How to download the TNUSRB 2020 Constable admit card: