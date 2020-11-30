The Maharashtra Stat e Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has declared the results for the PCM and PCB groups on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org. A total of 41 students who appeared for the centre-based online test in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group in October and November attained 100 percentile this year.

MHT-CET exam is conducted for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy undergraduate courses offered in the state. The exam was conducted from October 1 to October 20. An additional session of exam was conducted on November 7 for students who missed the exam due to due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms, etc.

Here is the direct link to access the MHT-CET 2020 individual result log-in page.

राज्य सामाईक प्रवेश परीक्षा कक्षाकडून अभियांत्रिकी, औषधनिर्माणशास्त्र व कृषी अभ्यासक्रमाच्या प्रवेशासाठी घेण्यात आलेल्या MHT CET २०२० या परीक्षेचा निकाल आज रात्री ११ वाजता अधिकृत संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात येईल. सदर परीक्षा ही एकूण ३८६६०४ विद्यार्थ्यांनी दिली आहे. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) November 28, 2020

Here is the direct link to the MHT CET Result 2020 notification

Now that the result has been declared, the counselling details for participating in the admission process will be released. All candidates should keep checking the official website for latest updates.

More than 5.4 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination this year, either PCM stream or the PCB stream. The answer keys for the exam were released on November 10 and final answer keys have already been released on the official website.

How to access the MHT-CET 2020 result:

Visit the MHT-CET official website. Click on the link MHT CET under the Under Graduate Courses section. Enter the log-in details and submit. The MHT-CET score will be displayed.

Meanwhile, the MHT-CET 2020 entrance examination results for Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, and B.Ed. will be declared by the Maharashtra CET cell by December 5, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said.

Taking to Twitter last week, the minister announced that the centralised admission process for all the courses will begin in the first week of December.