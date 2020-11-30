Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that candidates of the skill test of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 will be able to change their choice of examination centre by December 1 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The tests are scheduled on December 18 and 19.

“In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to allow the facility of change of examination centres to candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Skill Test) scheduled on 18th and 19th December, 2020. Candidates may give their option for change of examination centres from 29-11-2020 to 01-12-2020,” the SSC said in a notice.

Candidates are required to login in the link given below using their registration number, roll number and date of birth. Candidates are advised to read carefully the instructions given for change of centre and follow them.

Here is the direct link for change of centres for CGLE-2018 Skill Test.

The skill test is based on the result of Tier III of CGLE-2018 declared on September 30. Over 50,000 candidates were eligible to appear for the Tier III exam of which 41,803 candidates appeared. The results were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

A total number of 1,408 candidates have cleared for Assistant Audit Officer (A.A.O), 2,546 for Junior Statistical Officer (J.S.O), and 15,084 for CPT post.