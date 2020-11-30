The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for vacancies in the Ministry of Law and Justice and and Planning Department of Delhi government through its official website upsc.gov.in. A total of 36 vacancies have been notified by the commission.

While 35 vacancies are for the post of Statistical Officer, the last one is for post of Superintendent (Printing). The post of Statistical Officer is temporary but likely to continue indefinitely. On the other hand, the post for Superintendent is permanent in nature.

Interested candidates can submit their applications online on or before December 17. The last date for the printing of the submitted form is December 18.

Eligibility criteria:

Qualifications: Graduates with three years of experience in proof reading, particularly proofs of Bills, Acts, Ordinances in a Government Press are eligible to apply for the Supervisor post.

Candidates with Post Graduate Degree in Statistics, Operational Research, Mathematical Statistics, Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics, Mathematics, Commerce (with Statistics or Quantitative Method or Techniques or Costing and Statistics or Basic Statistics or Business Statistics or Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subjects or papers in Post Graduation or Graduation level) and having one year experience of Statistical work involving collection, compilation and interpretation of Statistical data or planning work involving formulation, monitoring and evaluation of plan schemes can apply for Statistical Officer post.

Here is the direct link to the notification

Age limit: The age limit for both the posts is 30 years.

Location: At places specifically stated against certain posts, i.e New Delhi, otherwise anywhere in India

“The date for the interview on which the shortlisted candidate is required to bring the printout of his/her online application along with other documents at UPSC shall be intimated separately,” the notification by the commission read.