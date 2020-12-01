Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday announced the results dates of JE 2018, CHSL 2019 Tier I, JHT 2020 and SI 2020 examinations on its official website ssc.nic.in.

According to the notification released by the commission, the final results for Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) 2018 exam will be announced on December 20 while the results for Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) (10+2) 2019 Tier I will be declared on January 15 next year.

While the result of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT) and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) 2020 Paper I exam will be out on January 20, those of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 Tier II will be released on February 20.

The results for the Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2020 Paper I will be declared on February 26.

The CHSL 2019 Tier-I examination was held from October 12 to October 26. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted in the month of February and March; however, a few of the exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and pandemic. The remaining exams were conducted in the month of October.

Meanwhile, the recruitment drive for the SI position this year is being to fill 1564 vacancies of which 98 position are for Males in Delhi Police, 78 for Females in Delhi Police, and 1395 vacancies in various forces under CAPF.

The Paper I examination for the recruitment was conducted from September 29 to October 5, 2020. The Paper II examination for candidates who clear the Paper I exam will be held in March 3, 2021.