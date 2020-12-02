The National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has released the admit card for the Community Health Officer (CHO) recruitment exam 2020 on its official website nhmmp.gov.in. The exam for recruitment to 3,800 CHO posts is slated to be held on December 6 from 11 am to 1 pm, NDTV reported. Candidates have been directed to reach their respective exam centres by 9.45 am.

Candidates will require to enter their application id or roll number to download the hall ticket.

Here is the direct link to download the MP NHM-CHO 2020 exam admit card

The vacancies will be filled in a phased manner during January-December 2021, an official notification released earlier this year had said.

“This cadre is a part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to enable comprehensive primary health care service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion,” the notification added.

A bond of Rs 2,00,000 on the stamp paper of Rs 500 must be submitted by the candidates before joining as CHO to serve for minimum three years at Sub Health Centre H&WC in Madhya Pradesh, authorities said.