Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of all the candidates who had appeared for CRP RRB IX Officer Scale II and III Single Examination on December 1. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their scores on the official website, ibps.in.

The result for the RRB IX Officer II and III was declared on November 25 and now all the candidates can check their scores on the official website. All the candidates who have cleared the examination are now eligible to appear for the Interview round of the recruitment.

Here are the direct links to check the RRB IX Officer Scale Scores:

The examination for the Officer Scale II and III were conducted on October 18 along with the Main examination for the Officer Scale I. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Officer Scale I, II, and III and Office Assistant vacancies for 43 participating banks.

How to access IBPS RRB Office Scale Scores: