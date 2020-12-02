Visvesvaraya Technological University or VTU has declared the BE/BTech revaluation results on December 1. The revaluation results for the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th semesters for all the regions have been released.

All the candidates from all the regions can check the revaluation result on the official website, results.vtu.ac.in. The exams were conducted in the months of August and September and the result was declared in the month of October.

Here is the direct link to check the VTU BE/BTech revaluation results.

The revaluation and re-totalling result for the remaining semesters will be released soon on the official website.

How to check VTU BE/BTech revaluation results

1. Visit the VTU result page.

2. Click on the link to access the relevant result.

3. Enter the required details and submit.

4. The result will be displayed.