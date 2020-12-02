Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the result of MAH LLB 3 year CET 2020 today, December 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result highlighted on the homepage of the official website, Mahacet.org. The result was earlier scheduled to be released on November 25 but was delayed.

The exam has been topped by four candidates (3 female, 1 male) — Mugdha Vasant Patwardhan, Yukti Arora, Aniruddha Omkar Shindhaye and Vrinda Bhola — who have scored 118 out of the equated score of 150.

MHT CET law 2020, for admission to the three year LLB programme, was held on November 2 and November 3, after being postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, MAH CET law for the five-year LLB programme was held on October 11 and the result was announced on November 28.

MAH LLB CET is held every year for admission to the three year LLB programme at government/government-aided colleges, university departments, university-managed institutes and unaided colleges in Maharashtra.

Here is the direct link to MAH LLB 3 year CET 2020 result.

MAH-AAC CET-2020

Moreover, the state Common Entrance Test Cell has also announced the result of the MAH-AAC CET-2020 exams that were held on October 17 and 18. Candidates can view and download their results from the Mahacet website.

Steps to download MAH-AAC CET-2020 result:

Visit the Mahacet website Click on the ‘Result of MAH-AAC CET-2020’ tab on the homepage Login using the Application no / Username and password Submit and download the result.

Candidates can submit their grievance online about practical/theory score of MAH-AAC CET-2020 on the mahacet.org website by December 3. According to a notification, candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 1000 + applicable payment gateway charges for per objection raised. Declaration of Grievance Redressal Report will happen on December 4 after 4.00 PM.