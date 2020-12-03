Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will hold the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination for recruitment of Insurance Medical Officer & Specialist in (Group A) (Junior Branch) on December 20. The details of the examination will be notified shortly on the official website opsc.gov.in.

Candidates can familiarise themselves for appearing for the same through the Mock Test link which will be provided in the same website.

Here is the direct link to the notification for OPSC Insurance Medical Officer & Specialist recruitment

The Commission is hiring for 92 posts of Insurance Medical Officer & Specialist in (Group A) (Junior Branch) of Odisha Employees State Insurance Medical Services Cadre under Labour & ESI Department in the scale of pay of Rs 56,100/- in Level-12, Cell 1 of the pay matrix as per ORSP Rules, 2017.

The Specialists would be entitled to a monthly incentive of Rs 30,000/- for Super Specialisation, Rs 20,000/- for Post Graduation and Rs 10,000/- for P.G. Diploma qualifications recognised by the Government of Odisha.

Candidates can check the official notification for the the post of OPSC Insurance Medical Officer & Specialist here