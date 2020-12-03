Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the details regarding the examinations which were slated to begin from October 11 but got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The details were released on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The State Services preliminary examination was slated to take place on October 11 but has now been deferred. Candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the website for updates.

Likewise, the exams for Judicial Service 2020, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector 2020, Maharashtra Grade 2 Service Combined 2020, Maharashtra Forest Service 2020, Maharashtra Engineering Services 2020, Maharashtra Grade 1 Service Combined 2020, Maharashtra Agricultural Services 2020 and Maharashtra Assistant Section Officer 2020 have also been delayed.

Here is the direct link to the MPSC 2020 exam notification

The application process for the 2020 State Services exam was conducted in the months of December 2019 and January 2020. Candidates can go through the admit card notification available in this link for more details.

The exam had been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation in the state and in the country. The exam was originally scheduled to be conducted in the month of April.