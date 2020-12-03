Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the UG-CET 2020 first allotment result on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will require their CET number to check the results.

Candidates selected in the first round are allowed to exercise their seat choice from 2 pm on Thursday till 8 pm on December 5.

Candidates are allowed to pay their fees, download the admission order and report to their choice of college from 11 am on December 4 to 5 pm on December 6.

The last date for reported at the allotted college is before 4 pm on December 7.

Candidates can check the KEA UG-CET 2020 post first allotment schedule here

According to an official notification, candidates have four options to choose from. If a candidate fails to take a call within the stipulated date and time, then the seat allotted to such candidate would be automatically cancelled without any further notice and the candidate would not be allowed to participate in further rounds.

Candidates can check the four choices in the official notification here