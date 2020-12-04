Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) or Vyapam has released the 2020 Jail Prahari (Karyapalik) or Warder examination admit card today, December 4. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP Jail Warder examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 11 to December 24. he exam was scheduled to be conducted from November 20 to December 2 but was postponed due to “unavoidable reasons”. The notification for the new dates was released on December 2.

Here is the direct link to download the MP PEB Jail Prahari admit card.

The exam is being conducted for 282 Jail Prahari vacancies. The notification for the recruitment was released on July 27 and the application process went on until August 10, 2020. The result date is not yet known and will be revealed in the near future.

How to download MP PEB 2020 admit card:

1. Visit the MP PEB Official website and click on the language of choice.

2. Click on the link to download the Jail Prahari admit card from the ‘Latest Updates’ or ‘Admit Card’ section.

3. Go through the instructions carefully and click on ‘Read Instructions’.

4. Enter the log-in details and submit.

5. The admit card can be downloaded and printed out.