The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Friday released the venue details for the Clerkship Part II examination which is slated to be held on December 6. The venue list was released on the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

At least 26 venues across the state have been shortlisted for the upcoming exam.

Here is the direct link to WBPSC 2019 Clerk Part II exam venue list

In a notification released earlier this week, the commission said that the Clerkship Part II examination will be conducted from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon on December 6. All the candidates who have cleared the Part I examination for the 2019 Clerk recruitment can download the admit card here.

The clerkship recruitment Part I exam was conducted in the month of May 2019 and the result was declared on July 24, 2019. A total number of 66,492 candidates were declared as successful in the Part I exam and are now eligible to appear for the next round of the recruitment.

The part II or the written exam will consist of two groups. Group A will test candidates on English language and Group B on Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali and each group will be of 50 marks and the exam will be of 1-hour duration.