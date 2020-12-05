The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra on Saturday released the second round allotment list for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions. The second allotment result was announced on its official website 11thadmission.org.in.

Besides this, the cut-off list was also displayed today and students were intimated about the same via SMS, according to the official notification on the website.

Candidates can check their results according to the region for which they applied. Candidates will then require their login id and password to access the results. Students will need to confirm their admission to the colleges concerned by 5 pm on December 9.

As per rules and regulations, if a student fail to take admission by the given deadline, they will be not be allowed to participate in the proceeding rounds.

The regions in which the admission process is underway are mainly Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati.

For students who have been allotted seats in the choice of their first preference, it is compulsory to take admission in allotted junior colleges.

The schedule for the third round is yet to be released.