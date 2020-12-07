Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 examination provisional answer key will be released on Tuesday on its official website iimcat.ac.in. Besides this, the institute will also release the CAT 2020 response sheet on the same website.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, from 10 am on Tuesday to 5 pm on December 11.

“The Objection Management Tab for CAT 2020 will be active from 10 am on December 8 till 5 pm on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Results to Questions during this duration,” a notification on the website read.

The exam was conducted on November 29 despite requests from several candidates to defer the test in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The CAT result is expected to be declared in the second week of January after which the counselling process for admission will begin. The admission will depend on the eligibility criteria set by each institute. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance, work experience and other criteria for admission purposes.

CAT is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM which has 20 campuses across India. The test is conducted for admission to the flagship management programme run by various IIMs. The test will be conducted in 156 cities across the country.