Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2019 General Studies Paper I & II main exam to January 2 next year, in the wake of the Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday by farmers who are protesting against the contentious agricultural Bills.

The preliminary exam was held on March 15. The exam for General Studies Paper I & II was scheduled to be held tomorrow.

No changes have been made to the venue and exam timing. The same admit card will be applicable for the exam next month, authorities announced on the official website opsc.gov.in.

“In view of nationwide strike ‘Bharat Bandh’ called on 08.12.2020 and taking into cognizance of the difficulties to be faced by the candidates in approaching the Examination Centres, the OCS-2019 Main Examination (GS I & GS II) scheduled to be held on the aforesaid date is hereby postponed and the same examination will be conducted on 02.01.2021, at the same venue and same time. No separate admission certificate would be issued for the above rescheduling,” an official notification read.

OPSC had released the Odisha Civil Services notification on November 4th and the application was processed from November 13th, 2019 to December 10th, 2019.

The OSC 2019 is being conducted to fill 153 Group A and Group B vacancies. The Group A vacancies are for Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, and Odisha Financial Service. The Group B vacancies are for Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Revenue Service, and Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service.

The candidates must go through three rounds of selection process before the final appointment. The first level will be the preliminary exam which will be an objective exam testing candidates on two papers on General Studies. Candidates who clear this level will appear for the descriptive paper exam or Main exam and then there will be an interview/personality test round.