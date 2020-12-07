Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the answer keys for the written test held on December 6 for recruitment to the post of 58 Scientific Assistants (physical, chemical, biology/serology) in the state’s Forensic Science Laboratory.

Candidates can download the preliminary answer key for question booklet series A, B, C, and D for Papers (physical, chemical, biology/serology) from the AP SLPRB website slprb.ap.gov.in.

Any objections to the answer key shall be sent via mail to apslprb.obj@gmail.com from December 8 to 10 (5.00 pm). The Board has issued a particular format in which the objection has to be sent in its latest notice available on the SLPRB website.

A total of 9,207 applicants (5,911 male and 3,296 female) were eligible to appear for the recruitment exam for 58 available posts of Scientific Assistants.