Haryana Power Utilities (HPU) has invited online applications for recruitment to 201 posts of assistant engineer in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Cadre in Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL). The online application process began on December 7 and the last date to apply for the posts is January 8. Candidates can apply online at the official website hpvn.org.in

The HPU direct recruitment will be based on GATE-2019 or GATE-2020 results and socio-economic criteria and experience.

“The GATE-2019 result is also being considered in the present recruitment as a one-time special measure and it shall not be treated as precedent for future recruitments,” the official advertisement reads. HVPNL said candidates who had applied in 2019 based on last year’s advertisement are required to apply afresh.

In the case of candidates who have appeared in both GATE-2019 and GATE-2020, they have the option to apply for the post advertised on the basis of GATE-2019 or GATE-2020 result as the case may be, the advertisement said.

An application fee of Rs 500 for male and Rs 125 for female applicants is to be paid online through debit card/credit card/net banking.

HPVNL vacancies and desired qualifications: Post Vacancy Age Limit Educational Qualification Assistant Engineer (Electrical) 168 20 to 42 years as of January 8, 2021 Bachelor's Degree in engineering with a minimum 60% marks OR Master of Engineering Degree or equivalent Degree with a minimum 60% marks. Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) 15 Same as the above

Same as the above Assistant Engineer (Civil) 18 Same as the above

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent Degree with a minimum 60% marks OR Master Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent Degree from a University with a minimum 60% marks.

