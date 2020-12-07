The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountants Foundation Paper–1 Exam 2020 that was due to be held on December 8, Tuesday.

In a notification issued on Monday, the institute citing “unavoidable circumstances” said the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper – 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting scheduled to be held on December 8, from 2 pm to 5 pm stands rescheduled.

The institute further said, “The aforementioned Examination shall now be held on 13th December 2020 at the same venue(s) and timings i.e., 2 PM to 5 PM (IST). Admit Cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date.”

However, ICAI has clarified that the schedule of other examinations shall remain unchanged. ICAI also advised the candidates to stay in touch with its official website icai.org for the latest updates.

CA Foundation Exam centres changed in Kerala

Moreover, ICAI has also decided to shift 15 CA foundation exam centres in Kerala as the schedule of the exams clashed with the local elections in the state. Admit cards already issued for CA November 2020 examination will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details will remain unchanged. For foundation year students, the exams will take place on December 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2020.

ICAI conducts the CA examination twice in a year, once in May and then in November. The May 2020 examination had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The May 2020 exam has been merged with the November 2020 examination with a carryover of all the benefits available to the students.