West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination 2018 Personality Test schedule on its official website wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the admit card for the same from pscwbapplication.in.

The interview round will be held be over a span of five months: from January 4 to May 17, 2021. It will be held in two shifts. While the first shift will be held at 10.15 am, the second will begin at 1 pm.

If the candidates fail to produce any of the required original certificates for verification before the Personality Test, they will not be interviewed by the Commission and their candidature will be cancelled straightaway.

Likewise, if the candidates do not appear at the Personality Test on the scheduled dates, their candidature will be cancelled.

“The ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali) is an essential qualification for this examination as per West Bengal Services (Compulsory Requirement of Knowledge in Bengali for Recruitment to any Post or Service) Rules, 2021,” an official notification read.