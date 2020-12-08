Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) cell on Tuesday began the process for admissions to MBA/MMS programmes for the academic year 2020-2021 on its official website mahacet.org. The last date to submit the applications online is December 13.

The process for document verification by online mode will end at 5 pm on December 14.

In view of the Coronavirus pandemic and to ensure social distancing, authorities have introduced the concept of E-Scrutiny, i.e., the candidate shall fill and confirm the application form online. “The documents shall be verified and confirmed by the designated E-Scrutiny Centre through online mode only,” an official notification read.

Applications registered after December 13 shall be considered for non-CAP (centralised admission process) seats.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidate should have passed minimum three year duration Bachelor’s Degree awarded by any of the universities recognised by University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent or its equivalent.

The provisional merit list will be released on December 16 while the final list will be declared on December 20.

Candidates are advised to check Maharashtra MBA/MMS admission 2020-21 notice for further details

Meanwhile, the state cell has also begun the process for admission to B. Architecture course.