The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has warned against a fake allotment letter purportedly issued by the body being circulated on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday, MCC clarified that students are allotted seats to medical colleges on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software which can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from its official website mcc.nic.in. MCC does not allot seats on nomination basis and hence no such letter has been issued, it said.

“Students/candidates are advised not to take cognizance of such fake letters and also not to forward or share fake information to any other groups. Necessary action will be taken against any person indulging in such malicious activities,” the notice stated.

Image of fake Allotment letter shared by MCC

MCC further asked candidates to lodge a complaint in Cyber Crime Cell or an FIR in case they receive such letters and bring the matter to notice of concerned authorities.

Medical Counselling Committee is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats.