Lucknow University is likely to declare the fourth allotment result for the UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Counselling on Wednesday. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the fourth round of the counselling can check the allotment result after logging in on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

The fourth round is for candidates who were leftover in the first three rounds and for candidates with ranks 240001 till the end.

How to check UP B.Ed JEE 2020 allotment results:

Visit the Lucknow University website. Click on the UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 link on the left panel. Click on the login button and enter the log-in details and submit. The allotment result, once declared, will be available for candidates to check.

Here is the direct link to UP B.Ed JEE counselling schedule

The counselling is being conducted for B.Ed. Education offered in various institutions and colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. There are more than 2000 institutions in the state offered such courses, details of which are available on this link.

The UP B.Ed JEE result was declared on September 5 and now the counselling process is underway. University of Lucknow had conducted the B.Ed. Entrance exam on August 9. A total number of 4.31 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam and the exam was conducted in 73 districts spread across the state.