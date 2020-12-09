Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result and cut off marks of the Main and Reserve List of School Lecturer 2018 (Maths) recruitment exam. The recruitment advertisement for the post of 5,000 school teachers in 20 different subjects was first published in 2018 and the exams were held in January 2020.

Candidates can check the Main and Reserved List of the result on the RSPC website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or through the direct links given below. The ranks of candidates are mentioned against their roll numbers.

Result and Cut off marks (Reserve List) for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Mathematics).

Result and Cut off marks (Main List) for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Mathematics).

RPSC had previously released the exam results of other subjects. Those results can be accessed on the website under the ‘Results’ section.