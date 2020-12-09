Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2018 2nd phase interview programme on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The interview round will take place from January 4 to 11 and January 18 to 25 and 28.

The interview process will take place in two shifts, i.e., at 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. The call letter for the same will be released for candidates a week before than the allotted date.

Here is the direct link BPSC 64th Combined Competitive Exam 2020 interview list

The notification for the recruitment was released in August 2018. The exam is being conducted to recruit at a total of 1395 vacancies advertised in 2018.

The prelims exam was conducted in 808 examination centres throughout the state of Bihar on December 16, 2018.