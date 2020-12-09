The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 24 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and two posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in the state Public Works Department.

In two different notifications on December 9, HPPSC said selected candidates will be hired on a contractual basis on a fixed pay of Rs 27,750 for Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Rs 21,000 for Assistant Engineer (Electrical).

Desirous and eligible candidates can visit the official HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in and click on the link ‘Apply Online’ on the Home Page. The candidate will need to register and create his/her profile on ‘One Time Registration’ and after logging into his/her account in OTR, the list of advertisements will be displayed to the candidate on Page 3 of the dashboard. The candidate will apply for a particular post through the portal. The application will be submitted only after uploading of requisite documents as per the advertisement.

An online application fee of Rs 400 (except female candidates) will be applicable for both the posts. The last day of application for both the posts is January 5, 2021.

The selection process will involve a two-stage process including a screening/preliminary exam and a personality test.

Here is the advertisement for Assistant Engineer (Civil).

Here is the advertisement for Assistant Engineer (Electrical).