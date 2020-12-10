West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications for the state Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination, 2020. The exam will be held for the purpose of recruitment to the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service. WBPSC has notified 50 vacancies.

Aspiring candidates can submit their online-only applications from December 15 to 30 on the WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in. An application fee of Rs 210 will be applicable.

The upper age limit for the post is 36 years as of January 1, 2020, with relaxations for reserved category.

Here is the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination, 2020 notice.

Essential qualification

A candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or must be a member of either the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) or the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. An MBA/PGDM (FINANCE) or equivalent post-graduation degree in Finance under 2 (Two) years full-time regular course approved by All India Council for Technical Education is .

Recruitment process

The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test. Candidates selected on the results of the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the Main exam and those selected on the basis of results of the Main Exam will be called to appear at the Personality Test.

The Preliminary Examination will be held at various centres in Kolkata and Darjeeling in the month of May 2021 or thereabout. The Mains will be held in Kolkata only. The schedule for the Main Exam will be announced later. The Personality Test will be held thereafter in the office of the Public Service Commission in Kolkata.