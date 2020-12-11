RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MIC) exam admit card will be released at 4 pm on Friday. The Computer Based Test (CBT) is slated to be held from December 15 to 18 in two shifts per day, from 10.30 am and 3 pm, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways will address the media at 3.30 pm on the forthcoming exams.

Dr.Anand S. Khati, DG/HR, Railway Board will brief media on Railways preparedness for forthcoming recruitment exams today at 3.30 pm.

Watch Live:https://t.co/gtNF2Cm92E — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 11, 2020

The link for the admit card will remain live till December 18.

The link for the Exam City, Date and Shift Intimation and Mock Test for MIC is also live till 11.55 pm on December 18.

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. However, PwBD candidates with a scribe will be eligible for an additional 30 minutes. The exam will be held in two shifts - at 10.30 am and 3 pm.

The exam will be held by observing all the protocols linked to COVID-19. The exams for the MIC positions was also expected to begin from December 15.

According to NDTV, RRB will be conducting the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 recruitment examination from December 28. The report said that official sources have confirmed the dates. The exam will go on until March 2021.

In September, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the exam will be conducted from December 15. However, the latest report suggests that the exam has been delayed once again.

The links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in