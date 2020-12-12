Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released a detailed schedule for GATE 2021 exam which is slated to be held from February 6 to 14 next year. The full schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) was released on its official website gate.iitb.ac.in.

The exams will be held on February 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The exams will be held in two shifts, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Besides this, IIT Bombay has also released the GATE 2021 Mock Tests links for the 27 papers.

The registration process for GATE 2021 was held from September 14 to October 14. The exam is conducted to testing candidates’ comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.

A candidate needs to be studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible to appear for GATE-2021 examination.

This year GATE will be conducted in two additional subjects.

Environmental Science and Engineering

XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in Economics / English / Linguistics / Philosophy / Psychology / Sociology.

The GATE 2021 exam questions will be Multiple Choice Question, Multiple Select Questions, or Numerical Answer Type. The exam will be of 3 hours’ duration with 65 questions. The exam is conducted for a total number of 27 subjects with candidates allowed to attempt in one or at most two papers.