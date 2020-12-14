Google applications including YouTube, Gmail and Docs suffered a rare outage Monday afternoon for at least an hour, with users unable to access any of its key services. According to reports, users around the world reported problems with Gmail, Google Drive, the Android Play Store, Maps, and more.

Google, among the world’s largest internet search giant, provides a host of services like Docs, Sheets, Analytics, YouTube, etc. Despite the widespread outage, Google’s service dashboard for its services reported no errors. Google’s search engine, however, remained unaffected by the problems affecting its other services.

Netizens were quick to go on social media to report the outage tagging Goggle and some have shared jokes and memes mocking the internet giant on the issue. Gmail and #googledown started trending on Twitter following the outage.

Over a billion people use Google services for both personal and professional uses.

When you can’t even google what happened with google. #googledown pic.twitter.com/y1TdQRfwMi — Sourav Chowdhury (@SouravC17491799) December 14, 2020