The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has opened the online registration window for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its website nift.ac.in.

Aspirants seeking admission to programmes including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management and Masters of Fashion Technology for the academic year 2021 can apply online till January 21, 2021. However, the institute will also provide the NIFT 2021 applicants to apply between January 22 and January 24 by paying a late fee.

Here’s the direct link to NIFT 2021 Application.

Here are the detailed guidelines for NIFT 2021 admission process.

As per the NIFT schedule, candidates can correct their applications between January 25 and January 28. The admit cards for the entrance exam will be issued on the website and can be downloaded from February 1, 2 pm onwards.

The entrance exam comprises of three stages — a written test; situation test and group discussion and personal interview. The NIFT 2021 written entrance exam for all UG and PG programmes will be conducted on February 14 at 32 cities, results of which will be announced by March.

Shortlisted candidates will then appear for the situation test/group discussion and interview in April – May. The final result will be declared by end of May or June and the counselling process will start soon after.

Steps to register for NIFT 2021 admission