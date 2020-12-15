Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Tuesday will conclude the process of taking requests from candidates to revise their choice of centre for the GATE 2021 exam next year. All candidates who wish to change their exam venue can do so on the official website gate.iitb.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2021 will be conducted from February 6 to 14. The full schedule for GATE 2021 exam is available on the website.

The exams will be held on February 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The exams will be held in two shifts, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Besides this, IIT Bombay has also released the GATE 2021 Mock Tests links for the 27 papers.

Here is the direct link to GATE 2021 detailed schedule

Here is the direct link to GATE 2021 mock test

The registration process for GATE 2021 was held from September 14 to October 14.

The exam is conducted to testing candidates’ comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.