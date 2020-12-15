Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a list of candidates whose applications have been accepted for appearing in the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under the state Panchayat and Rural Development Department. The recruitment exam is due to be held on December 27. Candidates can check the selection list on the APSC website apsc.nic.in.

A total of 6,914 candidates have been selected for the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) screening test for 344 vacancies. Candidates can search for their name and roll number in the selection list available here.

The Junior Engineer (Civil) screening test will have two papers — General Studies from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and Civil Engineering from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The intimation letter/admit card for candidates will be available on the APSC website on December 19.

The recruitment notification was issued in July this year.